A portion of Main Street in Copperas Cove is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen around 10 a.m. Friday.
City officials announced Thursday that the portion of Main Street from Avenue C to Avenue D needed to be temporarily closed for the Street Department to make repairs due to a broken pipe.
