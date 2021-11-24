The Cove Theater in downtown Copperas Cove is back in operation and has been for about two weeks after two school district employees purchased the vacant theater to give families another, economical option for going to a movie theater.
Andy Remedies, a fourth-grade teacher in Copperas Cove ISD, and Betina Cash, a nurse at the same campus, co-own the theater and purchased it in the summer. It took the summer to renovate the theater and get it looking the way it does, Remedies said.
Remedies said Tuesday that he, a self described “movie buff,” and Cash, who he described as an “entrepreneur buff,” were looking for a small business venture to get involved in.
The idea for purchasing the vacant theater, 111 W. Ave. D, started as a “What if...” as they would both drive by it every day on the way to work.
“What really kind of sold it for us was just some kids talking about going to the movies, and they saw this really cool movie, but they had to meet all these requirements — get good grades, their mom and dad had to plan it out well in advance because it was so expensive for them to go to,” Remedies said.
To keep the cost of movie tickets and concessions down, Remedies said the theater will not show first-run movies. Instead, it will opt for classics.
“We can show some of those classic movies that the families of Copperas Cove have never seen in a theater; they’ve never had that shared experience,” Remedies said.
Movie tickets at the theater cost $5 per adult and $3 per child.
On its opening weekend, the theater played “Grease,” a 1978 flick starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. On the following weekend, viewers got to see “The Goonies,” a 1985 comedy classic that starred a young Sean Astin and Josh Brolin.
Remedies said he could not have asked for a better response from the community.
“For our very first show, we sold out,” he said. “We can seat 137 people and we sold 133 seats for that very first show of ‘Grease.’ We kind of joke, I think the four that were sold already are just ones that we practiced our point of sales system on.”
He said the first weekend provided an outpouring of support that was appreciated, including scores of positive reviews on social media.
As of around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the theater has a 4.7 out of 5 rating with 14 reviews on Facebook. At the same time, on Google, the theater had a 4.8 out of 5 rating with six reviews.
Remedies said the theater’s location on a busy downtown street provides a lot of visibility.
“Just standing outside hanging posters, changing the marquee, we are just inundated with (comments like), ‘Hey, is this a movie theater?’ ‘Hey, I’m glad you brought it back. When’s the next show?’” Remedies said. “... We’ve been absolutely floored with the amount of support Copperas Cove has given us.”
The Cove Theater originally opened in 1952 and has been sold and purchased a few times since. Along with being a movie theater, it has also been the place where two different churches have had Sunday services at various times in the past.
This weekend, the theater will continue to show “All Dogs Go To Heaven,” a 1989 animated film.
Showtimes for the movie are 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Typically, the theater will open for showings at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Fridays; 3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
On Dec. 3, the theater will show “Star Trek VI” for a one-night only showing at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Beginning Dec. 4, Remedies said the theater will begin showing Christmas classics.
For updates on showings, follow The Cove Theater on Facebook.
The theater can be reached at 254-458-3038. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online. There is a unique link for each movie posted to the theater’s Facebook page.
