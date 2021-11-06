The Copperas Cove City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to canvass the votes from the Nov. 2 election.
Canvassing will occur for all ballot measures to confirm final vote counts.
The closest race that could change from unofficial tallies is the special election for Copperas Cove City Council Place 3.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday, Shawn Alzona had received 49.4% of the votes, only a handful shy of winning the election outright in the three-way race. If the numbers hold up, a runoff would be necessary.
Only seven votes separated the second- and third-place finishers.
The special meeting will take place inside the city’s council chambers at 508 S. Second St. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
