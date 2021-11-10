The public is invited to celebrate the commitment and dedication of Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Diaz announced earlier in the year that she would not seek reelection.
Light refreshments will be served.
Diaz served as mayor from May 2019 after then-Mayor Frank Seffrood died not long after the 2018 elections. She previously served as mayor from 2004 to 2006.
