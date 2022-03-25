Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Public intoxication reported at midnight Thursday in the 600 block of West Elms Road.
Murder reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 2:27 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building, forced entry reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North 38th Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and Bishop Drive.
Theft reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at 8:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Block Root Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Stewart Street.
City warrant for other agency reported at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault on a family member reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Failure to stop reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in at the intersection of East D Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Gray Street.
Failure to stop, give information attended vehicle reported at 8:37 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fort Hood Street and East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to signal turn reported at 10:02 p.m. Thursday in the area of Gray Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Atkinson Avenue.
City warrant for other agency reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Terroristic threat reported at 8:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street.
Accident reported at 8:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for failure to yield at stop sign reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault, family violence, welfare check reported at 10:01 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Criminal mischief, graffiti reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of G.R. Hinson Parkway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
Assist another agency, interference with child custody reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Colorado Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Accident reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Runaway reported at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Welfare check reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 19th Street.
Assault, family violence reported at 9:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Arrest reported at 12:54 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
Arrest for speeding, taking water unlawfully, failure to appear, no drivers license, expired license plates reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person reported at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
Reckless drive reported at 7:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 9:54 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious person reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Willis Street.
Accident reported at 3:34 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Accident reported at 6:55 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Walnut Street and West First Street.
Theft reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
