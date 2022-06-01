Copperas Cove residents who drop off solid waste at the transfer station will be unable to do so Friday. The transfer station will be closed all day Friday due to scheduled maintenance, city officials said Wednesday. Residential and commercial trash collection will still run as scheduled on Friday.
Normal operations will resume Monday. The transfer station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116, is normally open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
