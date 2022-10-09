COPPERAS COVE — Trucking is a more than $732-billion industry and an essential part of the American economy, and Fort Hood’s Troops Into Transportation program has trained and placed more than 4,300 former soldiers in jobs with transportation companies all across the country.

On Friday, The CDL School in Copperas Cove hosted a celebration of its sixth anniversary in partnership with Fort Hood, TransForce (a nationwide industry leader in innovative driver shortage solutions), Troops Into Transportation, and the city, to provide truck driver training and job placement for eligible veterans using the GI Bill.

