COPPERAS COVE — Trucking is a more than $732-billion industry and an essential part of the American economy, and Fort Hood’s Troops Into Transportation program has trained and placed more than 4,300 former soldiers in jobs with transportation companies all across the country.
On Friday, The CDL School in Copperas Cove hosted a celebration of its sixth anniversary in partnership with Fort Hood, TransForce (a nationwide industry leader in innovative driver shortage solutions), Troops Into Transportation, and the city, to provide truck driver training and job placement for eligible veterans using the GI Bill.
The school on Constitution Drive along the U.S. Highway 190 bypass now graduates 16 to 20 students a week from its 30-day program that includes classroom and driving instruction.
Chuck Hodges, president of Troops Into Transportation and The CDL School, said prior to a ceremony that included students, graduates, staff, and officials from Fort Hood and the city of Copperas Cove, that it has taken a combined effort from many different entities to make the school a success.
“Today is truly a celebration between ourselves, the city of Copperas Cove, and Fort Hood,” Hodges said. “We have graduated over 4,300 service members, family members, and veterans from our program, who are now working successfully in the transportation industry.
“When I saw that number, I thought we ought to celebrate. It’s a major accomplishment, and I think it’s important that people understand that. We probably should have done it for the fifth-year anniversary.
“It’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment, especially considering what’s going on right now in the transportation industry and the need for drivers out there. I want to thank the people of Copperas Cove for welcoming us here, and of course, the leadership of Fort Hood. It truly is a team effort, and it takes everyone to get us where we are today.”
According to the American Trucking Associations, one of the biggest problems facing trucking companies is a shortage of drivers. Estimates put that number at 63,000 vacant positions.
Statistics show there were 3.97 million semi-trucks operating in the U.S. as of 2020, and trucks move about 72.5 percent of the country’s freight. If trucks stopped moving, grocery stores would go out of stock in three days, according to ATA. Medical supplies and gasoline would run short, garbage would pile up, and water treatment plants would lack the necessary chemicals to make potable water.
With the average age of truck drivers reported to be 49 years, driver shortages are expected to increase as more drivers retire.
Roberto Gonzalez, training manager at The CDL School, says the industry is indeed hurting, but he expects a gradual recovery to the trucking business and to what became a crippled supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The industry will build back up,” said Gonzalez, a resident of Killeen and former truck driver who served 20 years in the military, including five overseas deployments, and retired in 2014 as a staff sergeant.
“Right now it’s slow because of the economy getting hit hard with inflation, fuel costs, but that doesn’t mean truck drivers are going to stop working,” he said.
“What we do here is very important to the economy. People don’t realize everything goes through freight. So without truck drivers, we wouldn’t get supplies to Walmart, HEB … everything would slow down.
“It’s going to recover slow, but as long as we keep pushing out students, this is not only bettering the economy, but it’s also bettering their livelihood. COVID had a big effect, but truck drivers didn’t stop driving. We kept pushing.”
Fred Welch, executive director for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp., was on hand for last week’s anniversary celebration. Welch said the local training program is important to help keep up with the projected growing demand for drivers.
“This program is the largest transition program the Department of Defense has right now,” said Welch, who presented Hodges with a commemorative plaque. “We will have such a growing need for commercial truck operators over the next 10 years. I think they have forecast 600,000 vacancies, and this school is averaging 20 graduates a week, so anything we can do to help them, we are totally in favor of.”
Nearly 11 billion tons of freight is reportedly moved by trucks each year, with more than $700 billion generated annually by the trucking industry. More than 7.5 million people have jobs related to trucking, including 3.5 million truck drivers, who earn an average $70,000 a year.
Trucking accounts for nearly 70 percent of the trade between the U.S. and Mexico, and nearly 60 percent of trade with Canada.
Hodges, a retired U.S. Army colonel, said those kinds of numbers reinforce the need for his program, which is considered the largest career skills program in the Army.
“I think what we do is important in two ways,” he said. “Most of these service members out here have spent the last part of their careers defending our liberties and freedoms in the war against terrorism, and they are no longer wearing a uniform, but they’re wearing civilian camouflage, and they are truly on the front lines of our economic prosperity as a nation.
“They’re moving 77 percent of our nation’s goods, and all though COVID, when everyone else was locked down at home, you still needed groceries and other things, and it was the young kids who graduated from this program driving the trucks across the country who kept that lifeblood going. There’s nothing you eat or wear or buy that doesn’t get moved by a truck, at some point. When you really start looking at it, the truck drivers really keep the economy going.”
One of the graduates on hand at the ceremony was Copperas Cove resident, Ruben Marble, a Swartz Creek, Mich., native who served three-and-a-half years in the military. Living in the area, he knew about the school and decided it would be a good way to help finance his future.
“I’ve driven past this school plenty of times, and I thought, you know what, that looks like something I can do,’ Marble said. “I’m not a very social person, so I figured trucking was something … solitary that I could do until I go back to school for psychology.
“There’s good money in trucking, so I’ll be able to save up for college. I’m going to drive for a couple of years, save up some money, and then use my military benefits to finish school.”
For more information on the Troops Into Transportation program, go to: www.troops2transportation.com.
