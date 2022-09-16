Cedar Grove

Water is back on at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community.

 Herald

Cove city officials said Thursday night that water service to Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community has been turned back, even though the sewer system is still being repaired.

Tuesday afternoon, the city of Copperas Cove issued an emergency cease-and-desist order and terminated water service to the mobile home park as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges into the city’s system.

