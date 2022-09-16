Cove city officials said Thursday night that water service to Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community has been turned back, even though the sewer system is still being repaired.
Tuesday afternoon, the city of Copperas Cove issued an emergency cease-and-desist order and terminated water service to the mobile home park as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges into the city’s system.
Cedar Grove posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening that the water was back on and that there was a boil-water notice in place.
On Friday, the mobile home park thanked its residents for their patience.
“We want to thank you all for the patience that you all encountered during the difficult time while the water was shut down,” the Facebook post said. “We also want to thank everyone who helped us with any items that were donated.”
According to the city Thursday evening, the mobile home park established a plan to fix the remaining issues associated with their private sewer collection system to prevent the discharges from happening again.
As of Thursday afternoon, the city said the plan had not been fully implemented or completed, but the city issued an order to reestablish water service to the residents.
The water disruption at the park was the 10th time water has been off to the park, though the previous times were handled internally in the park.
Numerous residents told the Herald since Tuesday they are appreciative of the city’s efforts to intervene in the situation.
Approximately 150-200 units are in the mobile home park, according to city officials.
