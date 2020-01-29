Due to staff training on a new billing system and working through final integration details, the Copperas Cove Utilities Administration office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
According to a Wednesday press release, a staff member will be outside of the office to accept drop off payments (check or money order only), receive service requests and answer questions.
Anyone who wishes to pay with cash is directed to the Development Services office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.