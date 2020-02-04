COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove residents can expect to get their first city-issued water bills within the next two weeks.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah announced during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the City Council that the Utilities Administration department should start sending out water bills next week.
Haverlah said issuing the bills will mean the city has completed what is normally a process that takes nine months to a year in a matter of weeks.
He gave credit to the City Council, city staffers, vendors and customers, thanking each for their role in helping move along with the transition from third-party water billing company Fathom.
Haverlah called the transition 90% complete and still foresees some challenges ahead. That includes dealing with customers who did not pay any amount on their water accounts during the transition and will now face the possibility of large balances on their first city-generated bill.
Haverlah said the city will help customers with payment arrangements during February and March. But he also said that those that do not make an agreement with the city to pay the outstanding amounts could be considered delinquent by April’s billing period.
Copperas Cove plans to hold town hall meetings where water customers can get direct help from city staffers to make payment arrangements as well as questions about the balances on their water accounts.
Utility Administration staff members received two days of training on the new billing system last week. Customers who still wish to make advance payments can do so in person at the Utility Administration office, by mail and by phone. Payments can also be placed in drop boxes at the Utility Administration office and the police department.
Customers who had an online account before the transition to local billing began can also now log-in to those accounts and make payments at https://copperascovetx.watersmart.com/index.php/welcome.
Haverlah said he no new information on the city’s application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) that will go toward improvements to Texas Highway 9, though he does plan to meet with the grant application committee next week. He expects that the council will have an action item about the grant on the agenda at the next city council meeting on Feb. 18.
The city manager also reminded council members that there were several outstanding agenda items that have not been followed up, including the widening of South Sixth Street, a possible panhandling ordinance and facility requests for the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels. He expects to follow up on those items at a future meeting of the council.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to award a contract for $783,357.50 to TTG Utilities for sidewalk improvements along FM 116 and FM 3046. They also approved adding an incentive to the city’s fee schedule for volunteer head coaches and will add registration fees for spring break and summer camps.
Council members also gave direction to Haverlah to explore reforming the city’s Citizen’s Focus group and modifying it to also have an ombudsman program for city residents. City staff will also explore the possibility of having newcomer events several times a year to help new residents learn about city services and organizations.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.