VFW Money 1.jpg

Members of the New Sunset Community Church in Copperas Cove give brief remarks after receiving a check for $2,000 from the Copperas Cove VFW Post 8577 on April 28.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Multiple organizations are set to receive a boost from the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The post is set to give out more than $10,000 in grants, according to Post Quartermaster Mike Anastasio.

The VFW does a check presentation ceremony a few times a year. Grants are funded from the post’s bingo revenues.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.