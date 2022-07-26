Multiple organizations are set to receive a boost from the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The post is set to give out more than $10,000 in grants, according to Post Quartermaster Mike Anastasio.
The VFW does a check presentation ceremony a few times a year. Grants are funded from the post’s bingo revenues.
On April 28, the VFW gave away $21,000, bringing this year’s grant total to $51,000 as of April. Dana Watson, the post’s senior vice commander and bingo chairman at the time, said the post is on pace to top last year’s donation total of $178,000.
Bingo is open to the public at the post, 1506 Veterans Ave., in Cove. Bingo is offered every Thursday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Beginning in September, the post will also host bingo on the last two Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.
