Shawn Alzona is the apparent winner of the runoff for the special election for Copperas Cove City Council Place 3. Alzona received a total of 222 votes, or 61.7%, more than Scott Remalia, who received 138 votes, or 38.3%, according to unofficial results from Coryell County.
“(I’m) very excited and thankful,” Alzona said over the phone Tuesday evening. “And I’m very excited for this opportunity to serve the city and serve the people of Copperas Cove.”
Alzona and Remalia were vying for the position after Mayor Dan Yancey announced his candidacy for the mayoral post earlier this year.
Remalia said he is disappointed that he did not win, but he is humbled by the support he did receive.
“The support I received from the voters and everybody out there, I’m honored and humbled,” Remalia said over the phone Tuesday evening. “I’ve called Shawn and congratulated him, and I wished him the best of luck as he works on the city council to make Copperas Cove a great place to live.”
Alzona is expected to be sworn into the new position on Jan. 4, and will fill the remaining year of Yancey’s unexpired term. He will be eligible to seek reelection in November and is eligible to serve for two full terms of three years.
The city will canvass the votes next week to certify the vote totals.
Alzona and Remalia earned their places in the runoff by being the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election.
Alzona received a total of 734 votes and Remalia finished with 379 votes. William Greg Smith, the third-place vote-getter from Nov. 2, received 372 votes.
Since Alzona did not receive more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 2 election, a runoff was required.
