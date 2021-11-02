COPPERAS COVE — After many years of working with architects to revise a plan, voters in the City of Copperas Cove have said “yes” to a new animal shelter in the city.
According to unofficial results from Coryell and Lampasas counties, the $4.075 million bond passed with 938 votes (55.6%) “for” and 750 votes (44.4%) “against.”
The plan for the new shelter began in 2017, when Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers was tasked with giving the city council updates and providing a chance for input.
Wyers presented the final plan to the council earlier this year, and council members voted to send it to the voters on Aug. 10, when it was determined that general obligation bonds were the only option for the city.
The new animal shelter is expected to be constructed in the vicinity of Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. The rest of the money of the bond will go to purchase land.
With the passage of the bond, the city’s debt service tax rate is expected to increase by 1.7 cents per $100,000 valuation, meaning homeowners can expect to pay around $13.60 annually (or around $1.13 per month) more per $100,000 valuation.
Charter Amendments
Twelve out of 13 city charter amendments passed.
Some of the amendments aimed to clarify language or remove redundant or unnecessary language.
- Proposition A, which changes eligibility requirements for mayor and council members, passed by 82.5% to 17.5%.
- Proposition B, which increases council member and mayor pay by $25 per meeting, failed by 57.1% to 42.9%.
- Proposition C, which clarifies requirements for a forfeiture of office hearing, passed by 86.5% to 13.5%.
- Proposition D, which deletes unnecessary sections of the charter, passed by 82.1% to 17.9%.
- Proposition E, which amends language to ensure compliance with state law, passed by 85.7% to 14.3%.
- Proposition F, which changes registration requirements to sign an initiative or referendum, passed by 70.6% to 29.4%.
- Proposition G, which corrects typographical errors within the charter, passed by 79% to 21%.
- Proposition H, which allows the city council to approve the absence of the city manager at a meeting, passed by 67.4% to 32.6%.
- Proposition I, which revises review of the Capital Improvement Plan to annually, passed by 87.4% to 12.6%.
- Proposition J, which revises review of the Capital Outlay Plan to annually, passed by 86.6% to 13.4%.
- Proposition K, which requires preparation and submission of a personnel plan annually, passed by 87% to 13%.
- Proposition L, which requires the director of budget to countersign all checks, passed by 92.8% to 7.2%.
- Proposition M, which requires compliance with the state law’s conflicts of interest prohibitions, passed by 93.5% to 6.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.