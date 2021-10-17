Along with voting for the three city council seats and mayor seat, voters will also decide the fate of a proposed new animal shelter and of 13 proposed charter amendments.
Bond Election
The Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 10 to order a $4 million bond election for the cost of a proposed new Animal Control facility.
The bond amount will be for $4.075 million. The project itself is estimated to cost around $3.8 million. If passed, the new facility is expected to be constructed next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
The total bond amount includes the price of construction as well as the acquisition of land, easements and rights-of-way in connection to the land acquisition, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of, and interest on the bonds.
The current animal shelter, which is overseen by the Cove PD, is located at 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove and has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
Charter Amendments
The city of Copperas Cove City Charter was last amended at a General Election on the November 2018 ballot.
A charter review committee of seven residents and two city council members met monthly from June 2020 to December 2020 to discuss charter amendments.
Voters will vote “For” or “Against” the charter amendments. The list of charter amendments to be voted on are:
A) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending the eligibility requirements for the offices of Mayor and Council Member for alignment and consistency with the constitution and state law.”
B) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter increasing the compensation of the Mayor from fifty (50) to seventy-five (75) dollars for each regularly and specially called meeting attended and Council Member compensation from twenty-five (25) to fifty (50) for each regularly and specially called meeting attended. “
C) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter clarifying the requirements for holding a hearing on an alleged forfeiture of office.”
D) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision those sections which are not required to be in the Charter in order to create a more clear and simple home rule charter.”
E) “Amendments to the City’s home rule charter amending by deletion or revision to ensure compliance with state law.”
F) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter requiring signers to an initiative or referendum petition to include either their date of birth or voter registration number but not require both.”
G) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to make non-substantive corrections, deletions and revisions to grammar, typographical errors, capitalization, punctuation, gender and title references, redundant provisions, and sentence and charter structure.”
H) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter allowing the City Manager to miss a city council meeting when such absence is approved by City Council.”
I) ” An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required review of the Capital Improvement Plan from every five (5) years to being reviewed annually.”
J) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required preparation and submission of the Capital Outlay Plan from every five (5) years to being prepared and submitted annually.”
K) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter revising the required preparation and submission of a personnel plan from every five (5) years to being prepared and submitted annually.”
L) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to require all checks be countersigned by the director of budget.”
M) “An amendment to the City’s home rule charter to require all City Officials comply with the conflicts of interest prohibitions provided for in state law.”
