COPPERAS COVE — A process that ultimately could take over a year to navigate began recently, and a handful of Copperas Cove residents were on-hand Thursday to provide feedback for a couple of different topics.
The city of Copperas Cove is in the process of updating its zoning ordinance, and around a dozen people showed up for a public meeting.
“This update is something that the city hasn’t done in, oh, about 14 years,” said Bobby Lewis, the city’s Development Services director. “... So we’re here to update our code, and the reason we do that is, well, things change.”
The process of updating the zoning ordinance could take until around April 2023, according to Brian Mabry, principal-in-charge, code practice leader, of Kendig Keast Collaborative, a national firm hired by the city of Copperas Cove — approved by the City Council — on Oct. 19, 2021, to help make revisions to the zoning ordinance.
The zoning ordinance is the set of laws that regulate residential, commercial, industrial and public land uses along with the size, height and placement of buildings, landscaping, signs, parking, fencing and other ancillary development activities.
Ultimately, the Copperas Cove City Council will have to take a record vote to approve any ordinance amendments when the time comes.
“So our job now is to take it through the process — both publicly like this with meetings and presentations, but also writing the actual regulations,” Mabry said.
Mabry is originally from Temple and went to college in Georgetown. He now lives in Kentucky.
“Even though I’m from this area, I don’t live here,” Mabry said. “You all are the experts as far as what’s going on in Copperas Cove and how things should be in the future.”
At two tables in the Copperas Cove Civic Center, City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Development Services Director Bobby Lewis entertained ideas from residents on various topics.
Haverlah listened to and took notes on what residents spoke about how to improve Business Highway 190 and the downtown area, while Lewis listened to and took notes on what residents spoke about parking and signs.
Haverlah said many of the comments from the discussion at his table revolved around exterior building improvements, specifically along Business Highway 190, walkability and reducing business regulations downtown.
In terms of walkability, Haverlah said those at his table discussed having more sidewalks or pedestrian access to businesses.
One of the things a zoning ordinance can require is a sidewalk or pedestrian access.
As far as reducing some business regulations, Haverlah said that there are admittedly some that could change to make it easier for a business to open in Copperas Cove, although he did not mention any specific regulations.
During a presentation before breaking into the groups, Mabry provided examples of cities similar to Copperas Cove that have updated their regulations with the purpose of improving their curb appeal — what he called “case studies” — including Georgetown, Temple and Fate in Texas as well as Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
In the breakout sessions, Haverlah asked his group of residents for examples of “ideal” cities they have seen, and Georgetown was a common answer. Another city one of the residents mentioned is Marble Falls.
That resident mentioned how those cities look pretty.
“It’s all about pretty, Ryan,” she said.
Common themes from Lewis’ breakout session about parking and signs revolved around parking lot maintenance and parking space requirements, specifically for restaurants.
Resident Dale Treadway focused on parking lot maintenance, citing many parking lots that have “craters” in them.
“Don’t call them potholes. They’re craters,” Treadway told Lewis, laughing.
In terms of parking space requirements, Lewis said that one change that will likely be in the new ordinance proposal will be to reduce the number of parking spaces required for fast-food-type restaurants.
Currently, all restaurants, regardless of their purpose as a sit-down restaurant or a fast-food restaurant, are required to have a minimum of 10 parking spaces per 1,000 square feet.
Lewis said the new proposed ordinance will likely maintain that requirement for sit-down restaurants but lower it to four parking spaces per 1,000 square feet for fast-food restaurants.
Another possible change to the ordinance could be prohibiting new churches from operating out of “retail” areas. The residents at his table expressed concern that churches that operate in retail areas could hinder potential income to the city.
Lewis stressed that churches which currently operate in a retail area would be “grandfathered” in and would be allowed to continue to do so but would be prohibited from further expansion if that provision is put into the new ordinance and approved.
Kendig Keast will take feedback from the city and devise amendments to the ordinance under the advisement of the city. The consulting firm has been helping cities redesign things such as zoning ordinances, development codes, sign codes and master plans since 2003.
It has won awards for its work with other cities across the country, including Brenham and Richmond in Texas as well as Sioux City, Iowa; Belleville, Illinois; Gillette, Wyoming; and Zachary, Louisiana; according to the firm’s website.
