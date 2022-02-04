Copperas Cove officials said Friday morning that the warming center at the Copperas Cove Civic Center will close at noon today. Caycee Hauck, the Parks and Recreation superintendent, said at the warming center that they will be ready to open it again on a moment's notice if need be, however.
As of around 9 a.m. Friday, one person had used the Copperas Cove warming shelter at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Hauck said that gentleman had used the shelter for around three hours on Thursday to charge his phone.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said in an email Friday morning that it is "thankful" that the shelter was not needed.
According to the Oncor outage map throughout the winter storm, there have been a handful of outages in the Copperas Cove area.
