COPPERAS COVE — Christians are known to say, “God never gives us more than we can handle.” If that is indeed the case, longtime Copperas Cove resident Lola Ross must have been fully equipped to deal with just about anything.
“I can’t feel sorry for myself,” the 77-year-old survivor of three grueling bouts with cancer and a benign tumor that threatened her eyesight said. “I think I’ve had a good life. Maybe the first 10-and-a-half years were in the toilet, but I’ve had a good life since then.”
Born in Alabama and raised in the state of Washington, Ross was placed in foster care when she was 10 years old after authorities removed her from her mother’s custody due to ongoing sexual abuse. She graduated high school in May 1963 and joined the Women’s Army Corps when she turned 18 four months later.
“I don’t know what I was dreaming of back then, but I was a foster kid for seven-and-a-half years, so I really had to stop and think on my own, what could I do?” she said. “Back then, unless you had the money, it wasn’t important for girls to go to college and whatnot.
“I had heard the Army recruiter come out and she had talked about the different things you could do in the military. That interested me, because I knew that I could get training, but also have a place to sleep and eat and have clothing. That was the big thing.”
Known as the WAC, the Women’s Army Corps was created during World War II to allow women to serve in non-combat positions and remained a separate unit of the U.S. Army until 1978, when male and female forces were integrated.
Lola reported for basic training and AIT (advanced individual training) at Anniston, Alabama, and was then assigned to Fort Ritchie, Maryland, where she worked as a personnel specialist and also met a fellow soldier who would become her husband. They wound up getting married and Lola left the service after 18 months when the couple found out they could not be assigned to the same place.
“Back then, when you got married, they didn’t care whether you went with your husband or not,” she said. “Things were not very fair in the military — as far as women were concerned — back then. I was at Fort Ritchie and my husband was leaving to go to Fort Bliss, Texas. I had asked to be re-assigned and they said, ‘Oh, there’s nothing there for you.’
“They didn’t really research it because when I got to Fort Bliss, there were all kinds of spots I could have taken. I would have loved to have stayed in. I really enjoyed it.”
So after a year-and-a-half, Lola became an Army wife instead of a soldier, and began a long career working in civil service. Husband, Michael, spent 25 years in uniform, retiring from Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) as an E-8 master sergeant/first sergeant in 1983.
Life was good and the couple was married 55 years before Michael died two years ago. That was a difficult enough time, but her own personal challenge started eight years before that when a routine visit to a dermatologist kicked off a years-long battle with cancer.
“I had a couple places (on her skin) that were kind of worrisome, so I went to the doctor,” Lola said. “I had a cyst on the top of my head and the dermatologist said, ‘You know, we should take this off.’ I said, ‘Well, it’s not hurting me,’ but lo and behold, as soon as I got home, the darn thing started hurting, so I called her back and got another appointment.
“She removed it and I heard her say, ‘Oh.’ I thought, what does that mean? She said, ‘There is something growing underneath the cyst, and I don’t know what it is, so I’m going to do a biopsy and I should get the results back in three or four days.’”
Four days later, she got a life-changing phone call.
“She said, ‘I’ve already made an appointment for you to see a surgeon. It is desmoplastic melanoma and it has to be removed,’” Lola said. “I said, ‘What is that?’ She said, ‘It’s a very rare cancer that I will never see again in my lifetime.’
“When you hear that ‘C’ word, it is completely devastating.”
The cancer was surgically removed, followed by a series of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and all was well for a while. Then the chemo drugs began to destroy her liver and Lola wound up hospitalized for a week in intensive care. Chemo was discontinued in favor of weekly blood tests, and then a CT scan showed something abnormal in her lung. That turned out to be cancer and treatments for that were working, until she started having headaches a few months later and a tumor was found on her pituitary gland, located at the base of her brain.
That tumor — which turned out to be benign — was removed during emergency surgery eight years ago in December. For six-and-a-half weeks, she had to sleep sitting up to prevent bleeding in her brain. Shortly after she was released from the hospital on Christmas Eve, results of a mammogram came back and showed she had breast cancer. The tumor was encapsulated (had not spread) and so it was removed, but she had to undergo chemo and radiation therapy once again.
A year later, Lola was pronounced cancer-free, and she has stayed that way for the past five years. Through it all, the mother of two, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother of one says it has been her faith and the support of friends and family that has sustained her.
“When I was getting ready to have that first round of chemo and everything, I just decided I had no control over it,” she said. “I totally believe in God, and I knew that he would take me through it. I felt like if he wanted me to be here, he would take me through it gracefully. I had a joke with him: ‘You know what, Lord? You’re awake all night anyway; why should I be?’ That was the way I felt. I felt either he was going to take me through it and I would have minimal problems, or if he wanted to take me home, that was fine, too.
“I have to be thankful, and I want to continue to be thankful for everything that has happened to me. Right now, I’m having adrenal failure, so I’m taking medication for that. The pituitary gland tumor is coming back, which I knew it was going to because they can’t ever get it all the way out. I was sure I was going to be dead before it ever came back. But I think that is affecting my adrenal system. I have to really work at having the energy to do things. I have no energy whatsoever, but I have to just push myself.
“I see so many other people who have so many problems. If I can help anyone, I do. I’m helping a young lady right now who is in her 40s, and she is going through cancer. They did not catch it in time. They caught it at stage four. She’s had a colostomy put in, and it’s just been a really rocky road for her.
“I think my number one thing is to stay positive and to be kind to others. It costs absolutely nothing to say, ‘You look great today.’ You see that person who might be down and out, and you need to say something positive to them. I think also helping others in need. My friend used to throw away clothes, and I would say, ‘No, there are people out there who could use those.’ She said, ‘But they’re old.’ I said, ‘They’re old to you, but new to somebody else.’
“If there’s a child in need, that is close to my heart. When I was 10-and-a-half years old, I had no idea what a toothbrush was. We were so poor, I’d never had a toothbrush.
“There are so many things we can do in life to help others. I hope telling my story like this encourages others that cancer is not a death sentence, and also how important it is to visit a doctor regularly, and especially a dermatologist, because of the Texas sun.”
