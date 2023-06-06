Then and Now

In these then-and-now photos, Copperas Cove resident Lola Ross is shown during her cancer treatment (left), and a more recent photo (right).

 Courtesy Photos

Editor's Note

The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.

COPPERAS COVE — Christians are known to say, “God never gives us more than we can handle.” If that is indeed the case, longtime Copperas Cove resident Lola Ross must have been fully equipped to deal with just about anything.

“I can’t feel sorry for myself,” the 77-year-old survivor of three grueling bouts with cancer and a benign tumor that threatened her eyesight said. “I think I’ve had a good life. Maybe the first 10-and-a-half years were in the toilet, but I’ve had a good life since then.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.