Cove woman faces recurrence of life-threatening illness with courage and hope

COPPERAS COVE — Susan Livingston was devastated when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago but seemed well on the road to recovery after treatment when she began to notice troubling symptoms once again.
On Sept. 1 this year, the second anniversary of her original diagnosis, she received more bad news.
“I got a call that my cancer has returned in multiple places including my spleen, liver, pelvic area, belly, blah blah blah blah,” she said. “I got a phone call telling me the news, and oddly enough, I was calm.”
Originally from Salem, N.H., about 30 miles north of Boston, Livingston came to Central Texas with her military husband and has lived in Copperas Cove for more than a decade. She has suffered various chronic health issues for years, including autoimmune disorders and severe anxiety, but started a noticeable downhill slide two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“I’m a Type A (personality), so I like to go, go, go, and I noticed my health started going downhill probably that summer,” she said. “My heart rate was really kicked up, I was losing weight, having difficulty eating … but it kind of mimicked my old autoimmune conditions, which I had put in remission years ago.
“I’m a Reiki Master (a Japanese form of energy healing) and so I was already into things like meditation, yoga, nutrition, oils — complimentary medicine, basically — but I had really fallen off the wagon the last five or six years. I just got so consumed with work and graduate school, floating along, and not keeping up with my (regular) practices.
“I noticed my body started changing. It got into July, and I was having difficulty eating the way I used to. My energy went down, and I was struggling. I didn’t know what was going on.”
By August 2020, her belly was swelling, she was constantly dehydrated and getting more and more frail. Doctors thought she had some sort of liver disease, but her own research turned up something else.
“In some of my Google checks, ovarian cancer popped up. That’s nothing I would ever have thought of,” Livingston said. “At that time, I looked six months’ pregnant. I lay in bed and I ate like a mouse. And this is when I started my celery juicing, first thing in the morning. And I also started my Budwig diet (for cancer), which was created by a German doctor.
“I believe starting celery juicing is partly what saved me. I didn’t know what was going on yet, but it was clearing out my system and that allowed me to start eating more.”
More testing at Baylor Scott and White ensued, until she received a final verdict.
“The doctor came in and he said, ‘I’m so sorry to tell you that you have a massive tumor on your left ovary. I’m pretty sure it’s cancer. I can’t prove it, but with all your symptoms, that makes the most sense.
“I was shaking. The two things I was most scared of my entire life was surgery and cancer. Those two things happened in one week, so I was probably at the lowest I could be in the hospital.
“I was just about having a mental breakdown. Everybody is calling you, talking about how many people they knew who had died from cancer. They’re trying to be relatable, but they’re not thinking. They’re trying to say something, but that is not the kind of thing you should be telling someone.
“My first thought wasn’t about dying until I got into the hospital and started getting all those messages. That’s when I started getting scared; when it became real.”
Along with surgery and chemotherapy, Livingston resumed her alternative health regimen of meditation, exercise, yoga, essential oils, whole foods nutrition, reducing stress and anxiety. She regained her health and continued working as a behavior analyst for a local mental health services agency and licensed professional counselor.
Things were looking good, and then her world turned upside down again.
Doctors were monitoring her condition once a month with checkups and blood tests, and she was getting good reports, then she started having more abdominal pain and swelling, and irregular heartbeat.
Then came some new test results.
“Jumping forward to 2022, I had my CT scan on the 30th (August). I got a phone call and the nurse — not the doctor — said they did see cancer. It’s in your pelvic area, your belly, colon area. You have a tumor on your liver, a tumor on your spleen, and a cyst on your kidney.
“Like I said, I was calm. I just thought, OK, what are you afraid of? We’ve done this before. What did I do wrong last time? What could I have done better last time? Last time, everything went great for a whole year, and then I fell off the wagon, so I know what to do.
“You can cut cancer out, but that energy program (causing the cancer) is always there — until you change it. It could be exercise. It could be diet. It could be many things. I wasn’t being consistent; I wasn’t being persistent.
“That’s what I told myself. I believe you have to be strong. Maintaining a positive outlook, which is not easy to do.”
Susan went back on her strict protocol of meditation, yoga, daily walking, essential oils, vitamins, herbs, periodic cleansing fasts, and eating only natural plant foods (fruits and vegetables). As of the second week of September, her symptoms were improving again.
Doctors recommended another round of chemotherapy, but for now, she plans to continue her own treatments, keep having monthly checkups, and go from there.
“Chemo is not going to fix it,” she said. “As a Reiki Master, I’ve dealt with cancer patients. They’ve had everything cut out and even though I didn’t know originally where it was, I could feel where it had been in their body. That energy program is still running. You can feel it.
“You have multiple things that could be contributing to why you get cancer. Genetic is one, but that is only 10 percent of cases. A lot of times, it’s our bad nutrition, our anxiety and stress causing inflammation. Everything we put in our body; everything we think and say, are all contributing to that equation.
“Doctors say, ‘Here’s your medication.’ But your medication is not helping you do what you really need to do to straighten you out.
“I’m in a different place right now. I’m living on my own. I have one income. I have to work. I have to be functional. Chemo laid me out for six months (back in 2020). So I said, no, no chemo. I said I’m gonna need a minute. I have an aggressive type (cancer). Do I have a minute? I don’t know but I’m going to figure it out.”
While some might consider her situation dire, Livingston insists she is going to be all right. Her beliefs are solid and research-based, she says, although she understands her approach is not for everyone.
“We have to remember that cancer is a big, scary word. Any kind of medical condition you might get diagnosed with is a big, scary word. Statistics for ovarian cancer patients show that 85 percent die within five years (and) reoccurrence is really high.
“We have this idea in society that cancer means death — automatically. We feel like we have no control at all. People say, ‘It’s in God’s hands.’ Well, guess what? There’s another saying — ‘God helps those who help themselves.’
“Your head game with cancer — or any disease — is 90 percent (of the battle).
“I have lowered the inflammation in my belly — it does not hurt nearly where it was. I can’t feel these bulges at this point,” she said, pointing to each side of her torso.
“I have a plan. My target is to go to the end of the month, and then get another CA-125 antigen test (monitors ovarian and other cancers). That is a long time when you’re talking about ovarian cancer, because it does progress and move fast. But I feel like it’s a reasonable time for me to make all these major changes to my life. I’m doing the meditation; I’m doing the relaxing; I’m committing to it.
“There are times I get home from work and I’m tired and I don’t feel like taking that walk. But I’ve got to do it. It’s like, if I’m going to survive, I have to be committed and persistent.
“We don’t have all the medicines out there to cure us yet, and there’s lots of research that (shows) people who didn’t go the traditional route and survived cancer. There was basically seven common things they did. It had to do with diet, supplementation like vitamins and stuff, meditation and prayer, yoga. Nutritional, exercise, spiritual.
“And, again, I’m telling myself, ‘What did you do last time that you know you have to do?’ I’m the only one that can do it. I can’t just rely on the oncologist. I can’t rely on my family to always be there for support — they’re busy, they have their own things.
“It’s not going to happen from the external world. I have to do what I know to do.”
