Cove woman faces recurrence of life-threatening illness with courage and hope

Susan Livingston came to Central Texas with her military husband and has lived in Copperas Cove for more than a decade.

 Courtesy photo

COPPERAS COVE — Susan Livingston was devastated when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago but seemed well on the road to recovery after treatment when she began to notice troubling symptoms once again.

On Sept. 1 this year, the second anniversary of her original diagnosis, she received more bad news.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.