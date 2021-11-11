COPPERAS COVE — Clements/Parsons Elementary third-grader Romeo Ortiz is excited to be celebrating veterans this Veterans Day holiday.
“They made sure we had freedom. They fought and sacrificed a lot for us,” Ortiz said Wednesday. “My dad and my grandpa are both veterans and they did a lot for our freedom.”
It is hard to find a Copperas Cove ISD student who isn’t somehow connected to the military, since the school district is flanked by Fort Hood, said Parent and Community Engagement Coordinator Megan Tawney.
“We have students with parents and relatives who serve or have served, and even without the family connection most students have had to say goodbye to a friend due to military (Permanent Change of Station) move,” Tawney said. “Being so military connected, we understand the importance of our Fort Hood neighbor and our military members.
“We have a continued partnership with them through Fort Hood’s Adopted Unit program and we love it when we have an opportunity to celebrate our service members, their families, and our veterans many of which are CCISD teachers and employees.”
Every year, Clements/Parsons holds a Veterans Day ceremony. However, the pandemic changed the ceremony to a drive-through parade that continued again this year.
Student 2 Student club members have been working on posters and every student can make a card during art class. School counselor, Audrey Trahan, has engaged students in discussions about the sacrifice veterans make for our nation and the importance of showing gratitude.
Second-grader Brynn Warren understood the concept and smiled as she made her card for a veteran to receive.
“They worked hard for us, and this is a way we can show them a big thank you,” Warren said.
To show their appreciation, students line the sidewalks outside the school with their posters and flags all dressed in red, white and blue. They smile and wave at the veterans as they drive the parade route through the parking lot and students yell, “Thank you for your service.” All veterans also receive a chicken biscuit donated courtesy of Chick-fil-A of Copperas Cove.
“This is just our way of saying thank you to our veterans and letting them know that their service has not gone unnoticed and is not forgotten,” Tawney said.
