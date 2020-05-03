COPPERAS COVE — Registration for COVID-19 drive-thru testing begins today.
Gary Young, Cove deputy fire chief, said testing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Copperas Cove Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
People who meet the criteria must be screened, registered and receive an appointment in order to receive a test, Young said.
To register, go to txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
