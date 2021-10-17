GATESVILLE — Transferred to Coryell Memorial Hospital for a higher level of care and hospitalized over two weeks, COVID-19 patient K. Thompson was in critical condition recently.
Thompson suffered significant complications related to the virus, including placement on a ventilator after her heart stopped, according to Coryell Memorial Hospital officials in Gatesville. With the care and encouragement of Coryell Health staff and providers, she fought to survive and won.
“Every patient discharged gives hope to our Coryell Health team that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We encourage our staff members to make posters, play music, and cheer our patients out of the doors,” said Heather Rambeau, Coryell Health chief nursing officer.
“Staff started the celebrations spontaneously when we discharged our first COVID patient to come off the ventilator and survive,” said hospitalist Dr. Christopher Long, adding it is a nice reminder that positivity is happening in the middle of this pandemic. “It has been exciting to see Ms. Thompson regain her strength and make daily improvements as she works towards going home.”
Now, Rambeau said, our community can share in our excitement, adding that none of this would be possible if not for the heroic efforts of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and everyone who’s part of Ms. Thompson’s care team.
