The City of Killeen has made an effort to expand testing for COVID-19 in recent weeks with drive-thru clinics amid spiking cases of the virus, which has contributed to an overflow in area hospitals.
Killeen’s testing and vaccination drive-thru site wrapped up Aug. 28 after running for two weeks. During that time, the city tested more than 2,000 people and administered just over 500 shots at the Killeen Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
A total of 1,059 people were tested and 234 vaccinations given during the first week of the site, which ran from Aug. 19-21. The city reported 173 people tested positive.
In the second week, which ran from Aug. 26-28, 1,698 tests were given and 271 shots were administered. Approximately 211 of those tests were positive.
The city’s Director of Communications Janell Ford said in a news release this week that the public will be notified should the city offer the service again.
On Tuesday, Bell County announced that it would launch mobile testing sites throughout the county in Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton beginning Wednesday for the next two weeks. PCR tests will be given, but the county said these are not rapid tests.
It said these particular PCR tests produce more reliable results. Bell County and the company Bio IQ have entered a contract together to get the test sites up and running and supplied.
For a list of test sites and times for Killeen and Harker Heights, visit https://bit.ly/3t3UEab.
Bell County coronavirus threat level was increased to a ‘Level-1’ threat on Aug.13. This translates to uncontrolled community transmission.
Bob Reinhard, director of Bell County Emergency Management, said Tuesday in a news release from the county that he hopes the expansion and availability of testing will help alleviate the stress being put on area hospitals and medical staff.
“We hope that by offering testing at sites in four different cities over two weeks that everyone will be able to find a time and location that works for them,” Reinhard said. “Our goal is to give patients another resource to keep their family and community safe, while alleviating strain on our local healthcare providers.”
For the testing sites, pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged. To register in advance, go to https://texas.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment/screen/landing. Walk-ups will be welcome at all test sites.
For more information on vaccination sites, residents can text their ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
