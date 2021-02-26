As criticism mounts over how Fort Hood is administration the COVID-19 vaccine, shipment delays are now causing a temporary delay in coronavirus inoculations at Fort Hood’s Abrams Gym, the post’s main vaccination site, Fort Hood officials said.
Fort Hood was inviting eligible Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center beneficiaries to the gym on weekdays to get a vaccine, but on Thursday morning, that changed to “appointment only.” And then Thursday night, Fort Hood officials said appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available on tricareonline.com or through the central appointments line until more vaccine is received.
Several veterans and their family members have notified the Herald, complaining of the vaccine process at Fort Hood.
“The Vaccine Distribution System at Fort Hood is so broken,” said Phillip Bownman, a disabled combat veteran from Harker Heights. “There are 70 and 80 year old people who cannot make an appointment or able to stand in line to receive the vaccine, while healthy 16 year olds are able to easily get vaccinated.”
The Herald asked Darnall officials for comment about Bowman’s concerns, but as of Friday afternoon, had not received a reply.
Bowman, 49, served in the Army from 1996 to 2008, including the Iraq War. He said he went to the Fort Hood gym Feb. 12 after he called Darnall and was told he should be eligible because he has a Department of Defense ID card.
As a 100% disabled veteran, Bowman said he can also go to Darnall for emergencies, but after he waited in line at the gym, getting through several stations, he was eventually told he can’t get a vaccine because he has Medicare insurance, but not Tricare, which the military uses.
“There are Permanently and Totally Disabled Veterans who have a DOD ID card and were told to come there because of high risk categories, and they were screened in and went through five different stations only to be turned away because of different insurance,” Bowman said in an email to the Herald. “The CDC plainly states that Vaccines paid for with taxpayer dollars, which these were paid for by the Cares Act and Covid Relief Bills are of no cost and no one can be refused. The answer I received from a senior official is that it creates too much paperwork. This is unacceptable when people are dying. Now, they have so many with a first dose that cannot make an appointment for a second dose because they went all out instead of following CDC guidelines in a tiered system.”
When asked about how many vaccines have been administered on the military installation, Fort Hood officials referred the questions to the Defense Health Agency Strategic Communications Office. As of Friday afternoon, the Herald had not received a reply from them.
Darnall said it will announce new vaccination dates and appointment availability when the next shipment arrives.
For updates, check the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center website at darnall.tricare.mil or social media sites.
