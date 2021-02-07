COVID relief, parks equipment on Killeen Council agenda

At it’s Tuesday meeting, the Killeen City Council is set to discuss a resolution accepting grant funds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, to participate in the Texas
Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Texas Eviction Diversion Program.
“The goal of the program is to help stabilize low- and moderate-income Texas renters impacted by COVID-19 through the provision of up to six months of rental assistance,” according to a city staff report. “TERAP will provide rental assistance to income eligible households impacted by COVID-19 to help them stay housed during the pandemic. Eligible households must have incomes at or
below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).”
The city manager’s office plans to recommend accepting these funds.
The council will also consider a resolution authorizing a lease with Professional Turf Products, L.P. for three mowers to maintain parks and city facilities in the amount of $50,131.84, which the city manager’s office is also recommending.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
