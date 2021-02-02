COVID relief program on Killeen council agenda

The Killeen City Council at a workshop meeting tonight is expected to discuss a grant program which might help provide rental assistance for Killeen residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council is set to consider a memorandum/resolution accepting grant funds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to participate in the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Texas Eviction Diversion Program.
“The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is making $40 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) CARES Act funds available to entitlement communities in the state of Texas who have existing COVID19 rental assistance programs and have indicated an interest to participate in the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TERAP),” according to a city staff report. “The goal of the program is to help stabilize low- and moderate-income Texas renters impacted by COVID19 through the provision of up to six months of rental assistance.”
The council is also set to discuss future funding for youth facilities and an overview of current youth programs, activities and rental fees, a request from Councilmember Shirley Fleming to discuss installing metal detectors at Killeen City Hall, and other items.
Tuesday’s workshop meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web-streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
