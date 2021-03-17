COVID Testing, food giveaway event set for Saturday

A COVID-19 and food giveaway event will take place this Saturday.
The Drive-up Food Giveaway will take place at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge parking lot, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.
Volunteers are needed, so if interested, contact VolunteerCoordinator254@gmail.com. Distribution will be limited and subject to change.
Sponsored by National Military Women Veterans Association of America, COVID Drive Up Testing requires an ID and an insurance card and will be at the same time and location. No one will be turned away, according to a news release from the campaign of Jessica Gonzalez, Killeen City Hall Candidate for District 1, which is one of the sponsors of the event.
Both are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. For additional Information call 858-688-7817.
