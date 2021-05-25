In keeping with Gov, Greg Abbott’s executive order, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft announced Tuesday that face masks will be optional across the district as of June 1.
“Our face covering being made optional beginning June 1 really correlates very nicely to the governor’s orders,” Craft said Tuesday during the district’s school board meeting.
On May 18, Abbott issued Executive Order 36 prohibiting government entities, including public school districts, from mandating face masks or restricting activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Craft emphasized the optional face mask policy would be uniform across the district.
“Departments, campuses will not have the latitude to implement their own face covering requirements,” he told the board.
The superintendent said the district would keep an eye on changing conditions as it relates to COVID-19.
“We’ll continue to keep in close contact with the Bell County Health Department and watching CDC guidelines as the COVID-19 front continues to evolve,” he said.
Craft reminded students and parents that face masks will be required at graduation ceremonies to be held throughout the district this week.
Killeen ISD will be providing locations for Baylor Scott & White to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 12 and older who would like to receive the coronavirus vaccine, he said.
Craft said the district would be publishing the names of vaccination sites in coming days.
“Our role in that effort is to more or less provide a site; the healthcare providers are providing all the support and the vaccinations themselves,” he said.
The board did not vote on the optional mask policy, as the governor’s order trumped the district’s previous mandatory face mask policy.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
