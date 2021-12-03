Craft fair will take place at VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event is put on by Connie Yarbrough, who said it is her way of giving back to the community.
“We have a ton of non-profits out there and we just want to help as many people as we can out,” Yarbrough said.
The event will feature several crafts and vendors such as personalized woodcarving, homemade wreaths, candles from Scentsy, Homemade Jams by Debby, and freshly made lemonade by Candy’s Porch.
