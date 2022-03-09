The Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton, will host the 47 annual spring anniversary celebration also known as A Sami Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19 and 20.
Adult tickets are $7 and children 12 and under are free.
A Sami Show is an arts and crafts marketplace designed to bring the finest art, crafts, fashion and the latest trends in home decorating to the consumer.
Military family owned and operated since 1975, the events have been known among shoppers and artisans alike for their quality, variety and uniqueness, according to organizers.
Attendees can browse aisles full of home and garden decor, floral designs, jewelry, woodcrafts, art, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and more.
