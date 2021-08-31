A man is dead after a car crash in Copperas Cove Monday afternoon.
The Copperas Cove Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South FM 116 at 1:33 p.m. Monday for a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. Police found the sole occupant of the vehicle had been ejected from the car.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Alfredo Torres-Ibarra of Kempner, according to CCPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
CCPD said Tuesday an investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.