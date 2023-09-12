The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove is hosting its second annual Cravings of Cove this evening. The event will go from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Cravings of Cove gives attendees the opportunity to sample different foods from local restaurants and vendors for an entrance fee of $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 5-13.
