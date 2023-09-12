Cravings of Cove

Visitors receive wrist bands at the entrance of the "Cravings of Cove" at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Tuesday afternoon.

The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove is hosting its second annual Cravings of Cove this evening. The event will go from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.

Cravings of Cove gives attendees the opportunity to sample different foods from local restaurants and vendors for an entrance fee of $10 per adult and $5 per child ages 5-13.

