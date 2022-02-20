Born into a family of educators, Jo-Lynette Crayton has made great strides in her career. Crayton is currently the first black female Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Learning Services in Killeen ISD.
She began teaching in Louisiana and taught there for four years. After, she moved to Texas and has been here for 26 years. Here she served as a classroom teacher, reading interventionist, Campus Instructional Specialist, Assistant Principal, Principal, Director for Leadership Development, Executive Director and Chief Learning Officer prior to holding her current position.
Crayton graduated from Dillard University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education/Early Childhood Development. She also received a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Southern University A&M College in 1994. She recently received her Doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Abilene Christian University in December 2019.
Crayton grew up in a small farming community in Lake Providence, Louisiana, and is the youngest of her two siblings. Both of her children graduated from KISD schools.
“As an educator who has worked in other school districts, I am extremely appreciative of the extensive professional development, motivational leaders and colleagues, and multiple opportunities for advancement in KISD. As a parent of two KISD graduates, I honor the teachers in our district who go above and beyond to provide learners with opportunities to pursue their interests while simultaneously educating them, so they can achieve their maximum potential,” Crayton said.
Crayton believes it is important to celebrate Black History Month because it gives African American youth the opportunity to learn about the past accomplishments of those who look like them.
“They were heroes in their own right, and it is important to learn as much as we can about our heritage. Therefore, it is imperative to pull the past into the present by informing the next generation about the historical changes African American trailblazers made and the lives they impacted. Honoring trailblazers who sacrificed to give those behind them opportunities to pursue their dreams is a part of keeping history alive. Why wouldn’t we want to share it?” she said.
“I think the community can uplift other black educators by making a concentrated effort to respect African American educators as professionals and their work, learn their stories, acknowledge their contributions, show them how much they are appreciated, and ensure the next generation does the same.”
Crayton said she is celebrating Black History Month by attending various celebratory events, sharing information with others and learning as much as she can about how her ancestors contributed to this community and others around the world.
