Cove water meters

A digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.

 Jacqueline Dowland | Herald

The City of Copperas Cove is once again able to accept credit/debit cards as a form of payment for water bills, a city spokesman announced Tuesday evening.

This form of payment may be utilized when paying by phone or in person, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.