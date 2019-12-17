Cove water meters

A digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.

 Jacqueline Dowland | Herald

The Copperas Cove Utility Administration is temporarily unable to process credit card payments until further notice, but the delay will not affect customer accounts, said city public information officer Kevin Keller.

Should customer payments be delayed, accounts will not be considered delinquent, Keller said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.