Two credit card skimmers were recently discovered at a Stripes Convenience Store at 801 N. Key Ave. in Lampasas.
Employees found them while checking the pumps, according to a news release Friday from the Lampasas Police Department.
It is unknown for how long the skimmers had been on the pumps, and they have since been removed by an officer with the department, the release said.
The department recommends that anyone who has fueled up at that Stripes location should check their bank and credit card statements.
The department also recommends purchasing fuel inside the store.
Anyone who has been a victim of the skimmers should contact the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.
Police continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.