HARKER HEIGHTS — Texas Department of Transportation workers Friday blocked off two lanes of traffic underneath the Interstate 14 bridge on Indian Trail while crews performed work on the bridge railing up above.
The turnaround that allows vehicles in the far left-hand turn lane of the eastbound access road to cross over to the westbound access road was closed. The westbound left turn lane on the access road was also closed to traffic turning south on to Indian Trail.
