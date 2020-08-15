COPPERAS COVE — With the start of school just around the corner, dozens of families lined up at high noon Saturday for a free backpack giveaway at the Cricket Wireless store on Business 190 in Copperas Cove.
First in line was Cheryl Wiggins, who brought her three grandchildren to get backpacks on their way to go swimming for the afternoon.
“I think it’s a blessing,” Wiggins said, as grandson Labonte Birdsong, 11, stood nearby with sisters Harmony Aziz, 7, and Anna-nya Aziz, 5. “It will really come in handy for the kids who can’t afford something like this. Extra help always comes in handy.”
Store manager Zakyia Bell said she came up with the idea for the backpack giveaway, which was financed by a combination of donations and personal funds from her and her employees. Along with free backpacks, there were games, prizes, and free hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill.
“We asked for people to donate, and we put money together and bought some ourselves,” Bell explained. “We know that a lot of people have been hit really hard with the coronavirus pandemic and everything … with school about to start and the virtual learning, we’re just trying to find a way to give back to the people in our community.
“I have kids myself and I know how difficult it can be when you have multiple kids and you need school supplies, so we’re just trying to help out.”
