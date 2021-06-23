Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Expired license plates was reported at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Stagecoach Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 10th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Wolf Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Cardinal Avenue and Parmer Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
- Found property was reported at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, a parole violation and burglary of a habitation.
- Debit card abuse was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
- Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury and a welfare concern were reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Oak Street.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Hickory Circle.
- Theft was reported at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
- Theft was reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Second Street.
- Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
- An accident was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Constitution Drive and East Business Highway 195.
- An unattended death was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue F on suspicion of motion to revoke possession of a controlled substance.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft and assault with bodily injury were reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Bermuda Street.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of First Street and Avenue G in Nolanville on suspicion of a terroristic threat.
- Theft of property was reported at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on suspicion of public intoxication.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Protective order violation was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday on Sunset Drive.
- An arrest was made at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and three separate warrants.
