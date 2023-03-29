Crime Solutions Committee

Charles Kimble, Killeen's interim police chief, responds to questions from Crime Solutions Committee members during a meeting at Killeen City Hall on Wednesday.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Crime Solutions Committee members on Wednesday primarily discussed statistics on runaway juveniles and why they leave home.

“What happens in the majority of these, kids are supposed to be home at 4 and by 5 or 6, the parent will say, ‘My child has run away,’” Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble said. “The kid gets hungry and comes back home. We found out the kid went to the dad’s house or a parent forgot it was a day their kid was supposed to go on a trip.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.