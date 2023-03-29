Crime Solutions Committee members on Wednesday primarily discussed statistics on runaway juveniles and why they leave home.
“What happens in the majority of these, kids are supposed to be home at 4 and by 5 or 6, the parent will say, ‘My child has run away,’” Interim Police Chief Charles Kimble said. “The kid gets hungry and comes back home. We found out the kid went to the dad’s house or a parent forgot it was a day their kid was supposed to go on a trip.”
More than 300 children were reported as runaways in 2022, Killeen police data shows.
“When a child is gone for an extenuating time, a detective will get involved,” Kimble said. “The majority of our runaways are located. I’m going to assume most of it is on the weekend. And as you know, all kids don’t go to school. If they’re going to skip, they go to the mall or H-E-B and shoplift bracelets or whatever.”
The meeting was the committee’s second of the year since Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, the committee chair, tried to dissolve it in February. Sixteen people attended the meeting.
“It seems as if the majority of the runaways are Black females,” Harold Van Arsdale said. “I was wondering (whether) there (is) statistical data of ... the reasons why they’re running away.”
Kimble tried to address that question, and another by committee member Mary Moore, by saying that teens need to be distracted by productive activities and events.
“We try to push a lot of kids into the Boys and Girls Club,” he said. “As a parent, you try to replace ... that idle time with something that is productive. You have to stay engaged, and that comes with resources. Not everybody has resources.”
Kimble is a Boys and Girls Club board member, he said.
“The challenges that we experience (are related to) transportation,” Moore said. “Can we get some kind of services or maybe something together so we can transport children to the agency? It seems like that is the biggest challenge to a lot of people.”
Kimble said that children who are involved with the Boys and Girls Club often receive transportation from school to their local clubs and that he pays tuition for six children.
‘Identifying the problem’
“What we’re doing is identifying the problem,” Wilkerson said. “I would recommend we don’t bite off too much at a time. If we stick to this, maybe we get a 50 to 70% resolution before we move on to the next thing. It’s nice to sit here and talk for one hour but after this, we have to do the leg work.”
As for shoplifting, KPD data shows that 108 incidents involving juveniles were reported last year.
“We need to bring some of those (community) resources to bear so we can lead some of these kids away from shoplifting,” Kimble said.
“Kids are going to do some things that are boneheaded,” he said. “They’re going to do dumb things. We can chew on this some more.”
Kimble also briefly addressed data regarding fentanyl and fentanyl-laced marijuana.
“Fentanyl seizures for (2022) total 11.81 ounces, mostly in powder form,” he said. “It’s something that we don’t monitor unless it’s, like, in our face. Of course, we see fentanyl. It is one of the most addictive things out there.”
The latest trend, Kimble said, involves counterfeit OxyContin tablets.
“We have no documented cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Killeen,” he said in a written report. “Based on recent city ordinance regarding marijuana, we no longer test marijuana. Unless there is probable cause to believe that it contains fentanyl, it won’t be tested.”
Wilkerson asked Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor if he had anything to add to the discussion.
“It seems like we’re talking a lot about juvenile issues,” Minor said. “Maybe (we can) bring the director of juvenile services in ... to kind of give a briefing and overview of what we see there at the juvenile services. What I also hear citizens talk about is the violent crime — the murders and the robberies — not necessarily the truancy thing.”
But committee member Anca Neagu challenged that assertion.
“If we get all these kids involved in Boys and Girls Club and get them hooked on sports, for example, they’re not going to get to a point they commit a violent crime,” she said. “We want to get to them way before it gets to the (violence). We are, in fact, addressing violence.”
Wilkerson again told committee members and others that they must do more than merely talk about solutions.
“We have to do our homework on the outside,” he said. “I think we’re onto something now, so we have to keep working this.”
The next meeting of the Crime Solutions Committee is scheduled for April 26, at 4 p.m., at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.