Killeen’s Crime Solutions Committee met Wednesday to discuss further solutions to alleviate and prevent juvenile runaways and shoplifting among youth.
During the citizens comments, Killeen resident Mellisa Brown recommended to the committee that Killeen Police and KISD Police should be more interactive with each other. She also said that other police departments could be brought into the conversation.
“I think now is an optimal time to bring all of those agencies together and get them working on finding indicators so we can be proactive in preventing it,” she said.
Committee Chairman Ken Wilkerson said it would be nice to get KISD Police involved; however, they are currently declining to be involved in the committee.
“We will keep asking and that is really all we can do,” Wilkerson said.
Another Killeen resident, Donald Smith, suggested harsher penalties for repeat juvenile shoplifters and their parents.
“The problem with shoplifting is that if we let people get away with it, they will just continue to work their way up the chain of crime,” Smith said. “Any ordinance we develop, there should be a penalty to the guardians and parent if they do not correct their children’s behavior.”
Other solutions discussed Wednesday included getting organizations to provide a mentorship program, outreach and activities for local youth and guardians.
According to the city’s agreement with Bell County, the Crime Solutions Committee “goal” is to “decrease crime in the area, with a focus on safety and quality of life.” To do that, committee members “will seek cooperation with appropriate public agencies, non-governmental organizations and commercial entities on committee projects and activities. As determined by the committee, other participants may join in an advisory role or as needed to implement projects or initiatives.”
The next Crime Solutions Committee meeting will be held at 4 p.m. May 24 at Killeen City Hall.
(1) comment
Once again, Wilkerson's powers of situational awareness are astonishing. I guess he doesn't read KDH Police Blotter as to what is ACTUALLY going on.
...and his backup, Mr. Minor, and we all know what he USED to do, and got fired from doing.
Real "dream team" happening there - for criminals.
