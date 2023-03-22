The second Crime Solutions Committee meeting of the year was canceled on Wednesday.
It “has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at (4 p.m.),” a sign on a door to Killeen City Hall read.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 6:05 pm
During the committee’s last meeting, on Feb. 22, much of the 90-minute session included committee members’ and others’ ideas on how to prevent and reduce juvenile crime — primarily by working with nonprofit organizations.
The committee members are Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Ronald Blackman, Anca Neagu and Mary Moore. Wilkerson chairs the meetings.
