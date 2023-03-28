A Killeen Crime Solutions Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at Killeen City Hall.
During its first meeting of the year, on Feb. 22, much of the 90-minute session included committee members’ and others’ ideas on how to prevent and reduce juvenile crime — primarily by working with nonprofit organizations. About 30 people on attended the meeting.
