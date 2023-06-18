In the weeks following the swearing-in of a new police chief, the Killeen Police Department has posted three statistical reports about crime in the city.
The Crime Summary Report for January, February and March were posted last week; however, statistics for the months of April and May have yet to be posted.
The Herald has requested monthly reports since the first of the year when the December 2023 report failed to show up on the department’s website under “Department Transparency.” As of Friday, that report is still missing from the page.
Also missing is the Annual Report for 2023, which is usually posted in March or April. According to emails from the department’s communications director, Ofelia Miramontez, there is no anticipated completion date for this report.
There does appear to be good news in these reports, which include violent crime, property crime and traffic statistics.
In March, homicides were down 90% from last year at that time. By March 31, there had only been one reported incident of homicide.
The crime summary reports have a disclosure statement at the bottom of each page that reads: ‘Homicide statistics are a count of individual incidents, not number of deceased victims.”
Also down were aggravated assaults, by 24.2% with 135 year-to-date, compared to 178 year-to-date for the same period last year.
According to the March summary, rape was up 25%, and robbery up 42.9% from this time last year.
There were 20 rape cases year-to-date, compared to 16 in the same period last year. Robberies were up from last year at 20 with 14 reported year-to-date last March.
All categories of property crime were down 35.2% in March of this year with burglaries classified as 61 residential and 74 non-residential year-to-date. Last year there were 63 and 152, respectively. Theft or larceny was down 17.9% from last year with 344 reported as of March 31 and 419 reported last year for the same period. Motor vehicle theft has risen slightly at 6.8% with 94 incidents as of March 31 this year to 88 for the same period last year.
Traffic statistics show a slight increase in vehicle crashes, up 7.2% as of March 31 with 697 reported year-to-date and 650 reported for the same period last year. Crashes with injuries were reported down by 5.1%, with 206 reported as of March 31 this year and 217 reported for the same period last year.
Also included on the Crime Summary Report are average response times for calls for service. In Killeen, there were 14,076 reported priority 1 calls with an average response time of 15.7 minutes. Priority 2 calls showed a response time of 27.28 minutes. As of March 31, calls for service had increased by 6.9% from 38,636 year-to-date last year to 41,289 this year.
The population totals have also increased, according to the report. Last year Killeen’s population was listed at 157,632. This year the figure is 158,449.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department, which released its annual report in March, reported an increase in some crimes and a decrease in others during 2022, as opposed to 2021.
The three largest increases were in the homicide, sex offenses and drug violations classifications.
Homicides went from zero in 2021 to three in 2022, sex offenses went from 58 to 107, and drug violations increased from 431 to 767, according to the report.
Homicides
The three homicides in the city were the most since 2020, which saw five people killed. In a 10-year span, the city has averaged one homicide per year, according to the report.
In March, the department reported that two of the three homicides were solved two days after being reported, and the third case was still awaiting a grand jury decision.
Sex offenses
The department’s report stated that sex offenses previously were reported under two separate categories: “Rape” and “Sex Offenses.”
The department is now reporting the crimes in one category due to recommendations made by the Criminal Justice Information Services Advisory Policy Board.
As a whole, however, the combined crimes resulted in an increase of 84% from 2021, according to the report.
Drug violations
Drug violations in Cove saw a large increase in 2022, in part because the category previously did not account for drug equipment, or paraphernalia, violations, the report stated.
The rise from 431 offenses in 2021 to 767 in 2022 represented a 77% increase.
The report stated that a majority of the cases involved possession of various quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and THC cartridges.
Narcotics are typically discovered by officers “while conducting proactive patrols,” the report stated.
Total crime statistics
Across all categories of offenses, a total of 4,292 were reported in 2022, which is up from 3,905 the year before.
In 2022, there were 20,532 calls for service and 23,416 officer-initiated incidents. There were a total of 10,929 traffic stops in 2022, with 3,283 traffic citations written — a majority (1,601) being for speeding.
Copperas Cove police officers made 2,065 arrests in 2022 — 1,475 for misdemeanor violations and 590 for felony violations.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Police Department does produce an annual report, according to HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
“Our department does not do an annual crime statistical nor monthly crime summary report,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.