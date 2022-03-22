Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Failure to stop reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Grasslands Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 5:01 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal trespass reported at 7:13 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Bonnie Spur.
Recovered stolen vehicle reported at 8:19 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Aggravated robery with a firearm reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault reported at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Interference with child custody reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 11;56 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Fowler Avenue.
Aggravated assault reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Terri Linn Drive.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
Theft reported at 11:32 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Ledgestone Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare check reported at 8:01 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
Forgery of a government document reported at 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property reported at 12:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Accident reported at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 4;15 p.m. Monday in the 40 block of Summers Road.
Duty on striking a fixture, highway landscape reported at 4;43 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Emergency medical detention reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Winchester Drive.
Welfare check reported at 5;40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Wagon Train Circle.
Welfare check reported at 6:22 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Welfare check reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for theft reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for theft reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest with invalid drivers license reported at 11:19 pm. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a building, discharging a gun inside city limits reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Bronc Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Accident reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of indian Trail Drive.
Arrest for speeding, public nuisance, vehicle inspection violation, no insurance reported at 3:19 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Ute Trail.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver reported at 7:47 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Accident reported at 7:54 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Highway 281.
Theft reported at 9:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Third Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Fraud reported at 4;22 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime stories, go to kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.