Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Pine Drive.
Failure to stop and render aid for serious bodily injury or death was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Tenth Street.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 :15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Rancier.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Deadly conduct discharging firearm was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:34 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Halbert Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 :45 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Service of a city warrant was reported at 12 :40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
A theft and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Jasper Garden Court.
Burglary of habitation and forced entry was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Jasper Garden Court.
A theft was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Second Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:57 a.m. Saturday in the area of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Windward Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not provide reports on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide reports on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Found property was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 9:21 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 12 :37 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
An accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market 580.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
