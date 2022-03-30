The massive 33,000-acre Fort Hood fire is now 80% contained, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The wildfire, which began last week at a Fort Hood firing range and spiraled out of control on Sunday, had burned 33,175 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Fort Hood news release, the 300-acre Flat fire off-post is now 95% contained, while the roughly 32,000-acre Crittenberg Complex fire on-post is 80% contained.
Fort Hood said air crews have made more than 206 air drops since the fire began last Thursday.
“While smoke may not be currently visible, hot spots remain,” the news release stated. “Ground fire crews are on standby to attack hotspots as they are identified.”
A light rain fell overnight amounting to 0.3 inches as reported by National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
Kiley Moran, Texas A&M Forest Service wildland urban interface coordinator, said the wind might still be a factor, and the only other rain chances for the area are expected early next week.
Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski gave a video update on services provided by the department to Fort Hood, including how Killeen firefighters are assisting, and if Killeen residents should be concerned about safety.
“We are involved, we are informed about the situation on Fort Hood,” Kubinski said. “I can assure you that we are switching out crews to avoid firefighters becoming overtaxed and overworked.”
Two of the department’s eight booster trucks are in use with the Fort Hood fire, Kubinski said Wednesday morning.
“We stand ready, prepared and able to respond to any incidents within our jurisdiction.”
The fire chief explained that communications from Lt. Gen. Patrick White, Fort Hood’s top commander, have been timely and that the resources KFD is providing have helped to make good progress on the fire.
In terms of safety, the chief explained the fire is currently 12 miles from Killeen city limits.
East and West Range Roads remained closed Wednesday afternoon with only military and emergency services vehicles allowed access.
