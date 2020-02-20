A 10-city gospel music tour will kick off in Killeen on Feb. 29.
All Real Gospel Records and Raw Ministry will present a gospel showcase and people’s choice competition as the start of the Ignite Rebirth Gospel Tour.
All Real Gospel Records launched in January under the parent company Association Records, also based in Killeen. Ignite Rebirth Gospel Tour is one of many opportunities for local artists to showcase their talent and progress with music careers.
Headline performances at the kick-off event will feature well-known musicians and fashion from local designers.
Between one and four performers must present two songs in a seven-minute set, providing their own band or recorded tracks for support.
The top three artists will win a style and artist development consultation and will compete at the tour finale in Los Angeles, California, for a chance at the grand prize including a Sony/Orchard Single distribution deal worth $25,000 and a SXSW 2021 Performance opportunity.
A headshot and bio are required along with a $200.
The competition is open to the public at Anderson Chapel AME Church at 1102 Jefferies Ave 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Early tickets are $25 online, or $40 at the door. Both vendor and VIP space are available. For more information call 254-987-1969 or email theassociationrecords.ar.llc@gmail.com.
