HARKER HEIGHTS — It was another sweltering day of 100 or more degrees Thursday, but that didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at Carl Levin Park for the local celebration of Parks and Recreation Month that began July 1.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee told the Herald, “The idea behind Parks and Rec Fest is to highlight Parks and Recreation, in general, so we spread the activities across the landscape, including bounce houses, fishing in the pond, archery, taekwondo performances, and fencing. It’s an all-encompassing event.”
The Carl Levin Park pool was open and busy prior to the beginning of the fest that began at 6 p.m.
The pond was also open and several families took advantage of free fishing.
Residents like Barry Xayaehaek were creative in their ways of keeping cool. What looked like a power drill was his battery-powered electrostatic sprayer that blew a fine mist of cool air to keep his family comfortable.
“I wasn’t looking for one but just had to have it,” Xayaehaek said.
In addition to hula-hoops, there was a gigantic sized checkerboard and other games.
First United Methodist Church of Harker Heights sponsored a cookie walk and free popsicles, according to Kimberly Urie, who said, “We partnered with Cookie Crumble and also assisted Parks and Recreation with the game truck.”
