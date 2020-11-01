With early voting over, some voters are gearing up to vote on Tuesday.
For Copperas Cove residents, there are four candidates to choose from for City Council Place 6.
The candidates are Terri Deans, Vonya Hart, Gary Kent and incumbent Marc Payne.
Three of the candidates are no stranger to running, or serving, in public office, while one is running for the first time.
Deans ran for city council in 2019 when she lost a special election to Jack Smith after Charlie Youngs resigned from his Place 7 seat. Deans, 61, is retired from federal service, and her husband is retired from the military. She is a volunteer administrative assistant with the Disaster Action Response Team. She and her husband have been residents of Copperas Cove since 2003.
Hart is the candidate who is a newcomer to running for public office. Since living in Copperas Cove, however, Hart has served on various boards for organizations, including the Copperas Cove Education Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove. The 50-year-old Hart holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling. She is a licensed professional counselor and is currently employed as a Military Family Life Counselor.
Kent is currently a deputy with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and is also a senior pastor of a church. He is no stranger to public office. He previously served on the Copperas Cove City Council from 2010 to 2015. Kent, 56, also served as police chief in Nolanville.
Kent said he has spent his time leading up to this campaign listening to residents about their concerns. He is currently finishing his fifth college degree and will pursue a doctoral degree in 2021.
Payne is seeking his second term as a member of the council. He first served in 2017 when he defeated former Cove Mayor John Hull in a runoff election. In 2016, he ran an unsuccessful campaign against Kirby Lack.
Prior to seeking public office, Payne had served on various city committees and boards for more than 40 years. Payne, 66, is an Army veteran and has been a cabinet maker by trade in Copperas Cove since 1978, he said. He manages commercial properties in Copperas Cove.
Incumbent Copperas Cove City Councilman Jack Smith is unopposed in his re-election bid for Place 7.
Final message for voters
Deans: “This is your chance to be part of the change you want to see in our Nation and our city. Vote for me for City Council Place 6 and let’s get busy making those changes for Copperas Cove. Our Nation needs your vote in the Presidential Election; Vote your conscience!”
Hart: “I would like to thank all of you who have supported me on this journey. You are truly amazing!! I believe that I am uniquely designed to serve others, to make effective decisions, and to foster healthy conversations for the enhancement of our community. Your vote is graciously appreciated!”
Kent: Did not respond as of print time.
Payne: “I have spent the past 45 years volunteering throughout the city on boards, committees, Chamber, CCISD, civic and Military organizations, gathering experience on how this community and local government works together. I ask you for 3 more years to complete projects needed and thank you for your continued support.”
