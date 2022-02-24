Make room for dessert. The popular Crumbl Cookies, national chain that sells a variety of cookie flavors, is coming to Harker Heights.
The new cookie store is expected to open in the Market Heights shopping center, 201 East Central Texas Expressway, in the spring of 2022, according to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Crumbl Cookies is a specialty cookie store that has a weekly rotation of various cookie delights.
Since opening its doors in 2017, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, with around 40 location in Texas.
This will be the first location in the Bell County area. The closest other locations are in Waco and Round Rock.
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies and its menu, go to https://crumblcookies.com/
